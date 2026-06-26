Govee slashes smart lamp prices in Prime Day sale

Govee cut its Table Lamp 2 to $53.99 and its Floor Lamp Basic to $59.99 as Prime Day ran through June 26. The sale reached up to 53% off.

Govee lowered the Table Lamp 2 to $53.99 from $79.99 and the Floor Lamp Basic to $59.99 from $99.99 as Amazon’s Prime Day ran from June 23 through June 26. The company said its own Prime Day sale also ran June 23-26, with a pre-sale from June 10-22 and an encore sale set for June 27-30, and that discounts reached up to 53% across smart lamps, TV backlights, gaming lights, outdoor lights and more.

The clearest value in the lamp lineup was the Table Lamp 2, model H6022. Govee says it delivers 16 million RGB colors, more than 60 scenes and three control options, touch, app and voice. At $53.99, the discount was meaningful because it paired a lower entry price with a feature set built for accent lighting rather than plain utility.

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The Floor Lamp Basic made a different case. Govee describes it as a 1000-lumen smart lamp with Matter support, music sync and 16 million DIY colors, and the company positions it as a best-value model for bedrooms, living rooms, home offices and gaming setups. At $59.99, it looked like the stronger purchase for anyone who wanted more height and more room-filling light than a table lamp could deliver.

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That price-to-feature balance is where Govee separated itself from pricier ecosystems such as Philips Hue. Govee leaned on lower upfront cost, quick color effects and, on the Floor Lamp Basic, Matter support. The tradeoff was less about one dramatic cut and more about what the buyer got for the dollar: brighter ambient coverage on the floor lamp, more control modes on the table lamp, and a sale that favored practical hardware over premium branding.

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Govee also pushed beyond lamps. Its Prime Day roundup highlighted the Uplighter Floor Lamp, Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro and Envisual TV Backlight T2 as some of the biggest discounts, signaling a broader bid to move the company’s lighting lineup rather than just clear out one category. The best buys were the two lamps with the cleanest mix of discount and features, while the wider sale pointed to a brand trying to own more of the smart-lighting budget.