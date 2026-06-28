Govee unveils $500 smart nugget ice maker with AI noise control

Govee’s $499.99 nugget ice maker starts in six minutes and promises 60 pounds a day. The sell is quiet, connected home luxury for people chasing “the good ice.”

GoveeLife introduced its Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, putting a $499.99 price on a kitchen indulgence built for people who want restaurant-style nugget ice at home. The company pitched the machine as a fix for three common complaints about nugget makers: noise, slow output and limited capacity.

That pitch lands squarely in the economics of small luxuries. The appeal is not just utility, but the kind of upgrade that makes a kitchen feel more polished without replacing the whole appliance lineup. Govee says the machine can start making ice in as little as six minutes and can produce up to 60 pounds a day, enough for roughly 60 iced drinks in a single session.

AI-generated illustration

The company has wrapped the ice maker in the language of smart-home convenience. It operates at about 40 decibels, uses AI NoiseGuard to detect freeze-ups with more than 90% accuracy and automatically defrost, and includes a 4.45-inch LCD touch screen, a skyline LED status bar, app-based scheduling, low-water alerts and cleaning reminders. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, reinforcing Govee’s push to make the machine part of a connected kitchen rather than a standalone countertop gadget.

Govee says the design is built for longer use, with 100,000-cycle durability testing for the electrical system, switches and moving parts. The machine includes a 2.2-liter built-in tank and a 4.9-liter detachable tank, holds up to 3.5 pounds of ice, and has dual self-cleaning modes: a 10-minute quick clean and a 30-minute deep descaling cycle. Govee backs the model with a three-year warranty.

Source: shopify.com

Availability followed quickly. The company said the Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro would go on sale starting January 15, 2026, through Amazon, Govee’s own store, Walmart and Best Buy, turning nugget ice from a restaurant perk into a premium home appliance pitched for iced coffee, summer hosting and the daily ritual of a better drink. In June, Govee widened that bet further with the launch of the Smart Countertop Ice Maker 2 Pro, a bullet-ice model that makes its first ice in as fast as three minutes and produces up to 47 pounds per day.