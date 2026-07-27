Government backs AI and manufacturing subjects to match local jobs

Ministers are pushing AI and manufacturing into school pathways tied to local jobs while also aiming to upskill 10 million workers in AI by 2030.

The government is backing school subjects in AI and manufacturing as part of a push to connect pupils with local jobs, and the policy now sits inside a much broader skills strategy aimed at employers, places and sectors. Skills England’s work suggests the plan is meant to widen technical routes from age 14, but it also raises a harder question: whether those routes will expand opportunity or sort children too early by class and geography.

Skills England’s 2025-2026 delivery plan blog, published on January 12, 2026, said the agency would focus on outcomes through place and sector. That language matters because it points to a labour market strategy, not just a curriculum tweak. The government is trying to make the education system respond to local demand in areas such as advanced manufacturing and digital technologies, where AI and technological change are expected to reshape skill needs.

The scale of that shift became clearer on January 28, 2026, when the government announced that free AI foundations training would be expanded to help upskill 10 million workers by 2030. The message from Whitehall was that AI skills are a national workforce priority, not a niche subject for a few specialist classrooms. For school pupils, that creates a new expectation: technical education should feed directly into real jobs, apprenticeships and progression routes, rather than ending in dead-end vocational tracks.

Skills England’s annual skills report 2026, dated June 1, set out the themes now driving the debate: skills shortages, employer investment in training, accelerated AI adoption, young people’s employability and a more locally integrated skills system. Separate sector assessments published the same day went further. The digital and technologies assessment included sections on education supply and important training routes, while the advanced manufacturing assessment included a section on AI’s influence on the sector. Together, they show that the government is trying to align school and post-school routes with sectors it believes will grow.

That thinking was already present in Skills England’s July 2025 sector evidence paper, which argued that the role of education should extend to age 19 and examined foundation apprenticeships, higher technical skills and skills pipelines. The reform direction is also consistent with the September 2024 report Driving growth and widening opportunities and with the November 2024 policy paper Get Britain Working, both of which linked skills more closely to employment outcomes.

The policy test now is practical. If technical routes begin at 14, schools will need specialist staff, equipment and employer partnerships in places that do not all start from the same base. Without that capacity, a plan meant to widen access to AI and manufacturing could end up reinforcing the very divides it is meant to close.