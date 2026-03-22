Physical AI in Government: Uses, Challenges, and Regulation

Physical AI is emerging as a transformative tool for public sector operations, raising both opportunities and new questions for government agencies.

Physical AI—artificial intelligence systems embedded in machines capable of interacting with and manipulating the real world—is rapidly gaining traction across government sectors. As agencies seek to modernize infrastructure, improve public safety, and enhance citizen services, the integration of physical AI promises new efficiencies while introducing complex challenges for policymakers and technologists alike.

Understanding Physical AI

Physical AI refers to artificial intelligence that is not confined to software or virtual environments, but rather operates through physical systems such as robots, drones, autonomous vehicles, and smart sensors. These systems can perceive, interpret, and act within the physical world, often in real time. For example, a physical AI-powered robot could autonomously sort mail in a government facility, a drone could inspect remote infrastructure, or a smart traffic system could dynamically adjust signals to improve public safety.

According to the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), physical AI systems are distinguished by their ability to combine machine learning, sensor fusion, and mechanical actuation, enabling them to perform a range of tasks that previously required human intervention.

Applications in Government

GovTech reports that public sector agencies are piloting physical AI for a range of critical functions, including:

Public Safety: Law enforcement agencies are evaluating AI-driven drones for search-and-rescue and surveillance missions.

Law enforcement agencies are evaluating AI-driven drones for search-and-rescue and surveillance missions. Infrastructure Maintenance: Transportation departments use physical AI robots to inspect bridges and tunnels, detecting structural issues before they become critical.

Transportation departments use physical AI robots to inspect bridges and tunnels, detecting structural issues before they become critical. Disaster Response: Emergency management teams are deploying autonomous vehicles and robotics to access hazardous areas, deliver supplies, and assess damage after natural disasters.

Emergency management teams are deploying autonomous vehicles and robotics to access hazardous areas, deliver supplies, and assess damage after natural disasters. Smart Cities: Urban planners are experimenting with AI-enabled traffic lights and waste collection systems that adapt to changing conditions in real time.

Benchmark data available from robotic manipulation performance tables shows continuing improvements in physical AI’s reliability and versatility, making these use cases increasingly practical for government adoption.

Regulation and Standards

The growing deployment of physical AI in the public sector is prompting governments to revisit existing AI terminology and standards. The European Union Artificial Intelligence Act and NIST’s AI standards initiatives outline technical, safety, and ethical requirements that agencies must consider when deploying these systems. These frameworks address key issues such as system transparency, accountability, and data privacy, which are especially critical when AI systems are directly interacting with citizens or public infrastructure.

Challenges and Considerations

While the promise of physical AI is significant, GovTech highlights several challenges that governments must address as adoption accelerates:

Security and Privacy: Physical AI systems often collect and process large volumes of sensitive data, raising concerns about surveillance and misuse.

Physical AI systems often collect and process large volumes of sensitive data, raising concerns about surveillance and misuse. Workforce Impact: Automation of tasks traditionally performed by public employees may require reskilling and new labor strategies.

Automation of tasks traditionally performed by public employees may require reskilling and new labor strategies. Procurement and Integration: Agencies must navigate complex procurement processes and ensure interoperability with existing infrastructure.

Agencies must navigate complex procurement processes and ensure interoperability with existing infrastructure. Resilience and Reliability: Ensuring these systems function safely and reliably under diverse real-world conditions is a technical priority.

Policymakers are also tasked with balancing the benefits of innovation against the need for transparency, oversight, and public trust—a challenge echoed in recent technical standards discussions and regulatory debates worldwide.

Looking Ahead

As the public sector continues to invest in physical AI, experts anticipate both expanded use cases and evolving regulatory frameworks. Ongoing collaboration between technologists, policymakers, and the public will shape how these systems are developed and governed. For now, governments face both the opportunity to transform services and the responsibility to ensure that physical AI deployments are ethical, secure, and aligned with the public good.