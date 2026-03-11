Governors Press Congress to Reject Trump-Era Tariffs

Colorado’s Governor Jared Polis joins a group of state leaders urging Congress to oppose the continuation of tariffs imposed during the Trump administration, citing risks to local economies.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has joined a coalition of governors calling on Congress to oppose the reinstatement or continuation of tariffs imposed during the Trump administration, a policy move they argue threatens state economies and American families.

Governors Unite Against Tariffs

According to Colorado Politics, Polis and fellow governors have formally urged lawmakers to reject efforts to reimpose tariffs on imported goods from China and other trading partners. The group’s plea comes amid ongoing debates over trade policy and the power of the presidency to enact tariffs without congressional approval.

This bipartisan coalition’s action reflects mounting concern among state leaders that the return of Trump-era tariffs could negatively impact businesses, consumers, and exporters in their states. The tariffs, first enacted under Section 301 of the Trade Act, targeted hundreds of billions of dollars in imports, including machinery, electronics, and agricultural products. For Colorado, where exports play a vital role in the economy, the stakes are particularly high.

Economic Risks for States Like Colorado

State leaders emphasize that tariffs raise input costs for local manufacturers and translate to higher prices for consumers. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau show that U.S. trade volumes with China and other partners declined during the years tariffs were in effect, impacting industries ranging from agriculture to advanced manufacturing. Colorado’s own export data illustrates how certain sectors—such as food processing and electronics—are sensitive to shifts in trade policy.

Polis and his peers argue that these tariffs act as a tax on American families, increasing the cost of imported goods and disrupting supply chains for local businesses. The coalition points to legislative efforts like the End the Trade War on American Families Act of 2024, which aims to limit the president’s authority to impose tariffs unilaterally, as a potential path forward.

Legislative Efforts and Next Steps

At the federal level, lawmakers are considering measures to reassess tariff policy and reassert congressional oversight. The End the Trade War on American Families Act has gathered bipartisan interest, reflecting a broader desire to protect state economies from the fallout of international trade disputes.

Meanwhile, the coalition of governors is expected to continue lobbying Congress, underscoring the local impacts of national trade policy. Their advocacy signals growing awareness that state economies—and the livelihoods of millions of Americans—are closely tied to decisions made in Washington on tariffs and international commerce.

Looking Ahead

As Congress weighs its options, the debate over tariffs is unlikely to fade from the spotlight. With governors like Polis taking a public stand, the push for a more balanced approach to trade policy could gain traction in the months ahead. For Colorado and other states reliant on global markets, the outcome will have tangible consequences for businesses, workers, and consumers alike.