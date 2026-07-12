Gracie Abrams and Aaron Dessner unveil new album Daughter From Hell

Gracie Abrams and Aaron Dessner previewed Daughter From Hell, a 16-song Interscope album led by Hit the Wall and built from songs Abrams wrote in a hidden New York City park.

Gracie Abrams and Aaron Dessner introduced Daughter From Hell in a CBS News Sunday Morning segment that aired July 12, with the album set for release July 17 through Interscope Records. The project is Abrams’ third studio album, and the official store tracklist lists 16 songs, including the lead single Hit the Wall and the unreleased track Death Wish.

At 26, Abrams has moved from online uploads to mainstream reach while keeping the hushed, close-mic style that made her stand out. CBS News described her as a major figure in whisper pop, built on intimate songs that turn whispered phrases into anthems. That profile now comes with millions of fans, Billboard chart success, Chanel campaigns and a recent Vogue cover.

The new album extends the same balance of vulnerability and scale that powered The Secret of Us, which was released June 21, 2024 and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. That record helped turn Abrams from a fast-rising singer-songwriter into a chart presence, and it also reinforced the working relationship with Dessner, who helped shape her sound around restrained arrangements and emotionally direct writing. The result is pop that still sounds private, even when it is aimed at a mass audience.

Dessner brings a different kind of pedigree to that partnership. A founding member of The National, he has also worked with Taylor Swift on folklore, evermore and The Tortured Poets Department, projects that helped normalize a more indie-leaning, textural approach inside the pop mainstream. His collaboration with Abrams fits that pattern: sparse production, careful dynamics and songs that leave room for the lyrics to carry the emotional weight.

CBS promotional material said Abrams wrote songs for Daughter From Hell in a hidden New York City park where she goes to escape the spotlight. Smith also spoke with Abrams about how she worked up the nerve to post her early songs online, a step that now reads as the beginning of a career built on sharing vulnerability at scale. Promotional coverage has also said Olivia Rodrigo has praised the unreleased material and singled out Death Wish, adding another early sign of interest around the album rollout.