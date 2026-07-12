Gracie Abrams announces third album Daughter From Hell for July 17 release

Gracie Abrams has set July 17 for Daughter From Hell, her third album, after turning intimate songs and live previews into a bigger pop draw.

Gracie Abrams has set July 17 for Daughter From Hell, her third studio album, after announcing the project on May 11 and unveiling its title, cover art and release date. The 26-year-old Los Angeles singer-songwriter is pushing her most personal material into a more public, commercial lane, with unreleased songs already tested in front of concert crowds before the record arrives.

Abrams, born Sept. 7, 1999, first drew attention with the EP Minor in 2020 and This Is What It Feels Like in 2021. She moved into album territory with Good Riddance in 2023 and The Secret of Us in 2024, a record that later returned in deluxe form with four additional songs, including the fan favorite That’s So True. Apple Music lists The Secret of Us (Deluxe) as a 22-song release running 1 hour and 19 minutes.

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The rollout for Daughter From Hell has leaned heavily on Abrams’s live audience. During The Secret of Us Tour in 2025, she previewed new songs including Cold Goodbyes, Death Wish and In Between, turning the tour into an early proving ground for material that had not yet reached streaming platforms. That approach fits the way Abrams has built her audience: her songs are small in scale, confessional in tone and built around detail, but they have traveled far beyond the intimate settings where they first landed.

The album has also gained extra attention through Spotify’s Countdown To series, where Olivia Rodrigo discussed Abrams’s forthcoming project and singled out Death Wish as a track she liked. Abrams’s rise has come alongside high-profile touring connections with Taylor Swift and growing public interest in the small circle of young women shaping contemporary pop, including Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers.

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For Abrams, Daughter From Hell marks another step in a career that has steadily widened from EP buzz to album-cycle momentum. The new release gives her a fresh test of how far emotionally specific songwriting can go when it is backed by a larger audience, a bigger platform and a release date now locked for July 17.