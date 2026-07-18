Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us pairs sharp lyrics with muted production

Abrams writes with bite about early adulthood, but Aaron Dessner’s hushed production often blunts the impact of songs built to hit harder.

The Secret of Us puts intimate, sharply observed writing inside production that often holds too much back. The result is an album that sounds like a major step in her evolution, even as its muted surface can make the emotional turns feel softer than the lyrics demand.

Sharp writing at the center

The Secret of Us is Abrams’ sophomore studio album, released on June 21, 2024 through Interscope Records, and it leans hard on the kind of songwriting that made her name in the first place. Across the record, the emotional territory is clear: heartbreak, friendship, possibility, love, anxiety, and the uneasy optimism of early adulthood. Songs such as “Felt Good About You,” “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” and “Normal Thing” point to a writer who is good at making private conflicts feel specific rather than generic.

Abrams has a knack for compressing relational uncertainty into lines that feel both casual and devastating, and the album’s standard 13-track edition keeps circling moments of self-correction, romantic friction, and the fear of saying too much or too little. Even the song titles show the range of her perspective, moving from the defensive bite of “Risk” to the more conflicted mood of “Tough Love” and “I Knew It, I Know You.”

When the production pulls back too far

Aaron Dessner, Abrams’ frequent collaborator, produces the album, and his touch is immediately recognizable in the restraint. The album sounds somewhat more upbeat or experimental than her earlier work, but the production is too restrained for songs that need to land harder. That tension sits at the heart of the record: the writing reaches for catharsis while the arrangements often keep the volume low.

Source: interscope.com

Abrams is writing toward a broader emotional scale than before. “Risk,” “Blowing Smoke,” and “Let It Happen” suggest songs built for lift, but the album often keeps them in a subdued register instead of letting them bloom. The effect is not a lack of craft, but a question of balance, whether the polished understatement is refining her identity or underselling the force already present in the lyrics.

A step beyond her early releases

The Secret of Us also marks a clear shift in Abrams’ career path. Before this album, she released the EPs Minor in 2020 and This Is What It Feels Like in 2021, then her debut studio album Good Riddance in 2023. The arc from those early releases into this record shows her moving away from indie-pop and singer-songwriter beginnings and deeper into a mainstream pop profile.

Abrams now has 6.1 million followers on Instagram, a number that underscores how quickly her reach has expanded alongside her commercial visibility. The album’s release through Interscope Records fits that larger frame: this is not a small-scale confessional record tucked away from the mainstream, but a major-label project carrying the expectations that come with a bigger audience.

The rollout, tracklist, and the Taylor Swift feature

Photo by cottonbro studio

Abrams announced The Secret of Us in May 2024 alongside “Risk.” The tracklist reveal added another layer of attention by confirming Taylor Swift on “us.”

The standard edition includes 13 tracks, among them “Felt Good About You,” “Risk,” “Blowing Smoke,” “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” “us.,” “Let It Happen,” “Tough Love,” “I Knew It, I Know You,” “Gave You I Gave You I,” and “Normal Thing.” The sequencing keeps the album inside a narrow emotional register, even when the titles suggest movement or escalation.

The deluxe edition extends the same tension

In October 2024, Abrams promoted a deluxe edition of the album with “That’s So True,” extending the life of The Secret of Us beyond its initial June release.