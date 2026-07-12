Graham urges more U.S. aid for Ukraine during Kyiv visit

Lindsey Graham in Kyiv urged more U.S. weapons for Ukraine, calling the aid the best American investment since Churchill and pushing cluster munitions.

Lindsey Graham pressed for more U.S. aid to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv, telling Ukrainian leaders that backing the war effort was "the best U.S. investment since we helped Churchill stand up to the Nazis." The South Carolina Republican framed the fight as an American strategic bet as Washington argued over how long to keep funding Ukraine’s defense after Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Graham said he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Ukrainian defense officials. After the trip, he said he had never been more optimistic about Ukraine’s ability to go on the offense and take back territory from Russian forces. He also urged the United States to provide cluster munitions and additional long-range artillery.

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U.S. military support for Ukraine was climbing rapidly. The Defense Department had committed more than $37.6 billion in security assistance since the start of the Biden administration by May 9, 2023. That total had risen to more than $42 billion by June 15, and the Congressional Research Service put the commitment at more than $46.7 billion by October 5. By December 27, the figure had passed $47 billion.

The Biden administration added a new $300 million military aid package on May 31, 2023. The package included ammunition for HIMARS, howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and munitions for Patriot air-defense systems and drones.

U.S. Embassy Kyiv Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Zelenskyy’s office said Graham was visiting Ukraine for the third time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression and highlighted the bipartisan, bicameral backing Ukraine had received in Washington. Russia issued an arrest warrant for Graham after a misleadingly edited video circulated, and Graham dismissed it as a badge of honor.