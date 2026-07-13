Graham's death triggers South Carolina Senate scramble, gives Democrats opening

Graham’s death forces a special GOP primary and a temporary Senate appointment, turning a once-safe Republican seat into a sudden opening for Annie Andrews.

Lindsey Graham’s death has thrown South Carolina’s Senate race into a fast-moving scramble, forcing Republicans into a special primary and giving Democrat Annie Andrews a sudden opening in a state long shaped by Graham’s grip on the seat. Graham died July 11 at age 71 after what his office described as a “brief and sudden illness.”

The immediate fallout splits into two tracks. Gov. Henry McMaster will appoint someone to serve temporarily in the U.S. Senate through the rest of the term, which ends January 3, 2027. At the same time, South Carolina law requires Republicans to hold a special primary because Graham had already won the party’s June 9 primary before his death.

Candidate filing for that special GOP primary is expected to open July 21 and run for one week. The special primary is set for August 11, and if no candidate clears a majority, a runoff could follow later in August. Republicans now have to settle on a new nominee quickly, with the general election still looming in November.

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That sudden process is reshaping a race that had looked far more predictable only days ago. Graham was up for reelection this fall after dispatching primary challenger Mark Lynch just over a month ago, and his death turned what had been one of the party’s safer Senate contests into a more competitive and uncertain campaign.

Andrews, a pediatrician and the Democratic nominee, has offered condolences to those who loved Graham while weighing the political consequences of his death. The opening is unusual in a state where Graham’s name has defined the Republican brand for years, and it gives Democrats a clearer path than they had before toward competing for a seat that had looked firmly out of reach.

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The special election rules also sharpen the stakes for both parties. South Carolina’s statute says that when a party nominee dies after winning a nomination, the vacancy must be filled in a special primary rather than by party leaders handpicking a replacement. That leaves the South Carolina Republican Party with a compressed calendar, a temporary Senate appointee chosen by McMaster, and a November race that now looks far less settled than it did before Graham’s death.