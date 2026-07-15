Granddaughter wears grandmother’s 1966 wedding dress, honoring a family legacy

A 1966 lace gown, a grandmother’s wedding band and a London aisle linked three generations as Catherine Michelle Bartlett wore the dress unchanged.

Catherine Michelle Bartlett wore her grandmother Patricia Carlson Bartlett’s 1966 wedding dress unchanged to her own wedding in London, after first trying it on at 19 and finding that it fit perfectly. The 31-year-old also paired the gown with her grandmother’s wedding band, turning a single outfit into a direct line between two marriages.

As the eldest granddaughter in a Pennsylvania family, Bartlett had long wanted the dress for her own wedding. She first slipped into the lace gown at 19 and decided then that if she ever married, she would wear it as it was. When the moment came, she said there was no reason to alter it: “Why would I fix perfection?”

AI-generated illustration

The dress-fitting carried added weight because it was captured on video in 2025 by Bartlett’s stepmother, with Patricia Carlson Bartlett present. That recording later became one of the family’s final memories with Patricia, who died at 77 after 59 years of marriage. The gown had already outlived one wedding by nearly six decades, and Bartlett chose to preserve that history rather than reshape it for her own ceremony.

Photo by Los Muertos Crew

Bartlett has said her grandparents’ marriage, and the hardships they endured, shaped how she understands love and commitment. In her telling, weddings are not just about new beginnings but about the people who made a family possible in the first place. By stepping into the same 1966 dress her grandmother wore, with the same wedding band beside it, Bartlett made the inheritance visible: not a display of nostalgia, but a deliberate act of continuity, memory and identity.