Greek man sentenced to 10 years for killing Jean Hanlon in Crete

Greek court convicted a 54-year-old man in Jean Hanlon’s death 17 years after she vanished in Crete. Her family’s evidence, diary entries and a second post-mortem pushed the case back open.

A Greek court sentenced a 54-year-old man to 10 years in prison for killing Jean Hanlon, ending a 17-year fight by the Dumfries family to overturn the original ruling that she drowned accidentally in Crete.

Hanlon was 53 when she disappeared during a night out on March 9, 2009, after moving to the village of Kato Gouves in 2005. Her body was recovered from Heraklion Harbour four days later, and the case was first treated as an accidental drowning, leaving her family to press for years for a wider investigation into what happened on the Greek island.

The investigation was reopened four times, with the final investigation beginning in 2023, and Greek authorities agreed to reopen it in 2024 after new evidence emerged. A second post-mortem, carried out after family intervention, concluded that Hanlon had been killed rather than drowned.

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The family’s campaign included private investigator Haris Veramon, whose dossier and evidence from Hanlon’s diary helped revive the case. Hanlon sent a text message reading “Help” while she was with the man at a marina café, a detail prosecutors used to argue that she did not want to remain with him and that he became angry after feeling rejected.

The trial began on June 30, 2026, at the Lasithi Law Courts in Neapoli and was heard by a mixed Greek court of three judges and four jurors. The 54-year-old defendant, who was known to Hanlon and had previously been in a relationship with her, was arrested in 2025 but cannot be named under Greek law until appeals are exhausted.

Source: ctfassets.net

The court found him unanimously guilty of murder, then applied diminished responsibility under Article 36 of the Greek criminal code because of his mental health. That ruling reduced the sentence to 10 years and means he will not go to prison immediately while his appeal is heard.

Hanlon’s three sons were in Crete for the trial.