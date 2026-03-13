Measles Exposure Alert Issued for Gresham Grocery Store

Health officials alert Gresham residents after a local grocery store is identified as a measles exposure site, underscoring rising concerns about outbreaks in Oregon.

Public health officials have identified a Gresham grocery store as a recent measles exposure site, prompting renewed warnings for Portland-area residents amid a broader uptick in cases nationwide. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued an alert on Wednesday after learning that shoppers at the WinCo Foods location in Gresham may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus.

Measles Exposure at Gresham WinCo

The Oregon Health Authority confirmed that an individual with measles was present at the WinCo store during a period when the virus was potentially transmissible. Health officials are urging anyone who shopped at the store during the identified window to closely monitor for symptoms and check their vaccination status.

Measles is an airborne virus that can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left an area.

OHA recommends that potentially exposed individuals watch for symptoms until at least three weeks after possible exposure.

Individuals who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised are at the highest risk of severe illness.

What to Know About Measles Symptoms and Risks

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), measles typically begins with high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a distinctive rash that usually starts on the face before spreading. Complications can include pneumonia, encephalitis, and, in rare cases, death. The CDC emphasizes that measles is one of the most contagious diseases known, with up to 90% of susceptible individuals becoming infected after exposure.

Rising Concerns as Outbreaks Increase

This incident comes as measles cases and outbreaks have been rising across the United States in recent years. Data from the CDC shows that measles cases reached their highest levels in decades in 2019 before declining during the pandemic, but 2024 has already seen significant clusters in several states. Oregon has responded by ramping up public health messaging and urging vaccination, especially among school-aged children and healthcare workers.

What To Do If You Were Exposed

Check your vaccination records. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

If you develop symptoms, contact your healthcare provider before visiting in person to avoid exposing others.

Immunocompromised individuals or those unsure of their vaccine status should seek guidance from health authorities.

Oregon's Response and Ongoing Risk Reduction

State and local health officials are working to contact those known to have been at the Gresham WinCo during the critical window. The OHA is also coordinating with local clinics and schools to provide information and, where possible, facilitate vaccination. Official guidance and exposure site updates are available on the OHA measles information page.

Experts warn that measles surveillance data show the risk of outbreaks remains high in communities with declining vaccination rates. The CDC continues to recommend that all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with catch-up vaccinations for adults as needed.

As Gresham residents remain on alert, public health officials emphasize the importance of staying informed, checking vaccination status, and seeking prompt medical advice if symptoms develop. The situation at the Gresham WinCo serves as a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by vaccine-preventable diseases and the critical role of community immunity.