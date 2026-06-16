Group H fans unite as Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde debut in 2026 World Cup

Fans from Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia turned Group H into a roaming chorus across Miami, Atlanta, Guadalajara and Houston.

From the stadium approaches to the upper tiers, Group H became a traveling public spectacle, with supporters from Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia answering one another in chants as the World Cup settled onto American soil. The scene matched the scale of a tournament that has expanded to 48 teams, 104 matches and three host nations, giving every stadium entrance the feel of a transnational gathering.

The group was set in the final draw on May 5 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC, and its first-stage matches are spread across Miami Stadium, Atlanta Stadium, Guadalajara Stadium and Houston Stadium on June 15, 21 and 26. That geography matters. It sends fans into different U.S. host cities, where flags, songs and rival colors meet in the same concourses and on the same blocks outside the gates.

AI-generated illustration

Spain arrives as Europe’s reigning champion and the winner of the 2010 World Cup, a side carrying the expectation that it can still define the modern game. Uruguay brings a deeper but equally pointed history, with world titles in 1930 and 1950 and Marcelo Bielsa on the bench as it tries to write another chapter. Arabia Saudí, which will play its seventh World Cup, returns to the country where it debuted in 1994 and reached the round of 16, with Salem Al Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno and Ali Albulayhi among the names giving the squad experience and recognition.

Cape Verde gives Group H its most striking storyline. The island nation qualified for the World Cup for the first time by beating Esuatini 3-0, and FIFA described the achievement as historic for a country of just over 500,000 people. It is the second least populous nation ever to reach the tournament, after Iceland in 2018, and its presence in a four-team group with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia has turned every matchday into something larger than a fixture list.

user:Zntrip via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That mix is what makes Group H so vivid in the United States: a European champion, two former world champions, a returning Asian side and a first-time qualifier all arriving with their own rituals and expectations. In a tournament built on size, the fan culture around Group H has become part of the scale itself.