GSK ends Alector neuroscience pact after drug trial setbacks

GSK cut its Alector neuroscience pact after both antibody drugs missed key Alzheimer’s and dementia tests, sharpening doubts about high-risk brain drug bets.

GlaxoSmithKline has ended its neuroscience collaboration with Alector after two antibody drugs, latozinemab and nivisnebart, stumbled in late-stage and mid-stage testing. The split closes a 2021 agreement that had been one of the larger bets in brain disease research and leaves both companies facing the fallout from a field where even strong biology has repeatedly failed to produce durable clinical wins.

Alector’s nivisnebart program, also known as AL101/GSK4527226, was stopped after a pre-specified futility analysis by an independent data monitoring committee found the Phase 2 PROGRESS-AD study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint of slowing disease progression. The trial enrolled 367 people with early Alzheimer’s disease. Latozinemab, also called AL001, fared worse: its 96-week Phase 3 study in frontotemporal dementia tied to a specific gene mutation failed last year, wiping out confidence in the program and triggering a sharp selloff in Alector’s stock.

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The commercial terms underline why the breakup matters beyond one partnership. Alector received $700 million upfront when the deal was signed and could have collected as much as $1.5 billion more in milestones and royalties if the programs had delivered. Instead, the two setbacks exposed how much of Alector’s value had been tied to a small number of first-generation antibody assets, a vulnerability that became more visible after the latozinemab result cut roughly half the company’s market value and forced Alector to trim about 49% of its workforce, or roughly 116 jobs based on 238 full-time employees at the end of 2024.

GSK’s termination notice, delivered July 6, starts a 180-day clock that makes the agreement effective January 2, 2027. That delay gives the companies time to unwind the collaboration, but it also reflects a clean break rather than a pause for reworking the science. In practice, the decision signals that large drugmakers may be less willing to keep funding expensive neuroscience platforms once the clinical readouts turn negative, especially in Alzheimer’s and related dementias, where trial attrition remains high and interim futility analyses are increasingly used to stop studies before they consume more capital.

Gordon Brown via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For Alector, the twin failures are more than setbacks on two programs. They have put pressure on the company’s broader antibody-based neurology thesis, raised the bar for future financing, and reinforced a harder line across the sector: in brain disease, investors and pharmaceutical partners are still willing to back bold science, but they are becoming far less patient with weak late-stage data.