Marc Guehi shifted the burden to Argentina as England prepared to face the world champions in Atlanta, chasing a first final since 1966.

Marc Guehi put the pressure on Argentina as England prepared for a World Cup semi-final in Atlanta, turning the spotlight toward the reigning champions rather than the side chasing its first final since 1966. England arrived with a clear strategic message: the burden sits with the holders, while the Three Lions try to strip away the noise around one of football’s oldest World Cup rivalries.

Argentina came into the match as defending champions after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a 32-team, 64-match tournament played from 20 November to 18 December 2022. Lionel Messi captained that side to the title, scoring twice in the final against France before Argentina prevailed on penalties. That record has given Argentina the authority and the expectation that come with being world champions, even in a knockout match that has carried its own weight from the outset.

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For England, the semi-final represented a chance to reach a World Cup final for the first time in 60 years. The matchup also carried a rare historical edge: England and Argentina had met five times before at the World Cup, and this was their first meeting at the tournament in 21 years. In Atlanta, England’s challenge went beyond tactics and personnel. It also meant handling the emotional residue of a rivalry that has repeatedly drawn in history, pressure and public memory.

Ezri Konsa said England needed to ignore the external noise around the rivalry, a line that matched the broader mood inside the camp. Thomas Tuchel went further in describing Argentina as a team fuelled by history, while also stressing Messi’s centrality by calling him the key player in any team he plays for. That assessment reflected the scale of the task in front of England, where every Argentine attack could flow through a player who has already delivered a World Cup title and remains the defining figure in their side.

@cfcunofficial (Chelsea Debs) London from London, UK via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Guehi’s stance sharpened the contest before a ball was kicked. England tried to recast the semi-final as a test for Argentina’s status as champions; Argentina entered with the harder credential to defend.