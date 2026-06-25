Guillermo Ochoa heads toward record sixth World Cup with Mexico

Memo Ochoa is set for a record sixth World Cup with Mexico, joining Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a milestone no player has reached before. The 40-year-old was also honored by Javier Aguirre and Claudia Sheinbaum.

Guillermo Ochoa was included in Mexico’s 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, putting the 40-year-old goalkeeper on track for a record sixth tournament. FIFA’s announcement places Ochoa alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players headed toward six World Cup appearances, a mark that would move beyond the old record of five shared by several legends, including Antonio Carbajal.

The timing carries the weight of a farewell and a handoff. Ochoa spoke exclusively with Miguel Gurwitz for Telemundo Deportes after Mexico’s match against the Czech Republic, following a tribute that treated him as one of the defining figures in the national team’s World Cup history. Javier Aguirre also honored Ochoa around the tournament, reinforcing how much of Mexico’s recent identity in goal has been built around his presence.

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The path to the milestone is already set on FIFA’s schedule. Mexico will open the tournament on June 11, 2026, against South Africa in Mexico City, play South Korea on June 18 in Guadalajara, and finish the group stage on June 24 against the Czech Republic in Mexico City. Those dates give Ochoa a chance to extend a World Cup career that has stretched across eras, from the years when his name first became synonymous with Mexico’s biggest stage to the present, when he is being asked to anchor a squad built for transition.

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That transition has been made even more visible by the ceremonial side of his departure. Before the tournament, Ochoa was named flag bearer for the Mexican national team in a ceremony led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, a gesture that placed him not just as a veteran goalkeeper but as a symbol of continuity for a program preparing its next chapter. For Mexico, the story now runs in two directions at once: a final salute to a player whose World Cup resume has become historic, and a practical question about who takes over when the emotional tribute ends and the matches begin.