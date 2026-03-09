Rihanna was at home when her Beverly Hills property was struck by gunfire. Authorities are investigating after at least ten shots hit the mansion, with no reported injuries.

Pop superstar Rihanna’s Beverly Hills-area mansion was struck by at least ten rounds of gunfire late Thursday night while she was home, according to police reports. No injuries were reported, and authorities are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Incident Details and Police Response

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department activity log, officers responded to reports of gunfire at the luxury property in the upscale Beverly Hills area. Law enforcement told the Los Angeles Times that at least ten shots were fired at the residence. Rihanna was present in the home at the time, but neither she nor any other occupants were injured in the incident.

Police confirmed that the gunfire struck the outside of the mansion, with several rounds impacting exterior walls and property features.

Detectives canvassed the surrounding neighborhood for surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts.

No suspects were immediately identified, and a motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have increased patrols in the area. Residents were urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The Beverly Hills Police Department’s crime statistics show that shootings in this neighborhood remain rare, heightening concern among homeowners and the public.

Context: Crime Trends in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles

Shootings in the Beverly Hills area are unusual compared to other parts of Los Angeles County. Data from the LAPD’s crime statistics and the Gun Violence Archive indicate that most gun-related incidents in the region occur outside the Beverly Hills city limits. In recent years, the Public Policy Institute of California has reported a modest uptick in certain property and violent crimes throughout Los Angeles, but Beverly Hills continues to report relatively low levels of gun violence.

Nationwide, firearm incidents have drawn increased scrutiny, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking a rise in gun-related deaths and injuries since 2020. However, experts note that high-profile incidents in affluent neighborhoods are less common and often draw immediate and thorough police responses.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Reactions

The Beverly Hills Police Department is working closely with neighboring agencies to identify the perpetrator(s) and determine whether the shooting was targeted or random. The incident has prompted concern among local residents and renewed discussions about security measures in the area.

Rihanna, a global music icon and entrepreneur, has not released a public statement about the incident. Her representatives have not commented to media outlets as of Friday morning. The artist’s presence in the home at the time of the shooting has amplified attention on the case, but police emphasized that all leads are being pursued as part of the standard investigative process.

What Comes Next

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department. The department continues to update the public through its activity log and official channels as new details emerge.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about public safety in high-profile neighborhoods and underscores the importance of community vigilance, even in areas with historically low crime rates. As the investigation proceeds, Beverly Hills residents and Rihanna’s fans alike are awaiting further updates.