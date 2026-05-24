Gunman Killed by Secret Service Near White House

A suspected gunman was fatally shot by Secret Service near the White House after opening fire. One bystander was injured in the incident.

A suspected gunman was fatally shot by U.S. Secret Service officers after exchanging gunfire near the White House late Friday night, according to reports from The Washington Post and official statements shared on social media. The incident, which unfolded just outside the perimeter of the presidential residence, also left a bystander injured.

Incident Unfolds Near White House

Authorities said the shooter opened fire on Secret Service personnel stationed near the White House, prompting a rapid response from federal law enforcement. The Washington Post reported that Secret Service officers returned fire, killing the suspect at the scene. The identity of the gunman has not yet been released, and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

According to official statements cited by Facebook News and The Washington Post, the exchange of gunfire occurred in a high-security area, triggering an immediate lockdown around the White House grounds. A bystander was also injured in the crossfire and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.

Shooter opened fire on Secret Service personnel near the White House

Federal officers fatally shot the gunman

A bystander was injured during the exchange

Motivation for the attack is currently unknown

Secret Service Response and Security Measures

The Secret Service, tasked with protecting the president and White House complex, responded according to established protocols for armed threats near federal property. Official protective mission statistics show that incidents involving use of force near the White House are rare, but agents receive extensive training to respond quickly to potential threats.

The Government Accountability Office has previously highlighted the Secret Service’s rigorous staffing and training requirements, including protocols for the use of firearms in defense of protectees and the public. Recent years have seen an increased focus on security drills around federal buildings, with the White House considered one of the most heavily protected sites in Washington, D.C.

Context: Security Incidents Near Federal Sites

While shootings near the White House are highly unusual, the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting data indicates that assaults on federal law enforcement officers, including the Secret Service, do occur from time to time. Most incidents do not escalate to gunfire, underscoring the seriousness of Friday night’s events.

Broader context from the Secret Service’s 2022 Mass Attacks in Public Spaces Report notes that high-profile government buildings and their surroundings have occasionally been targeted in the past, though security measures are designed to prevent attacks from reaching critical areas.

Investigation Underway

The Secret Service and Metropolitan Police are jointly investigating the incident. No information has yet been released regarding the shooter’s background, potential ties to extremist groups, or whether the attack was targeted or random. Law enforcement officials are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the sequence of events.

Looking Ahead

Friday night’s shooting is expected to prompt a review of security protocols in the vicinity of the White House and other federal buildings. Lawmakers have periodically debated updates to Secret Service protection legislation, balancing public access with the need for security.

Officials emphasize that the White House remains secure, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation is active, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.