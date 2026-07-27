Gunshot fired outside U.S. consulate in Toronto, police investigate

A shot was fired outside Toronto’s U.S. consulate, and police chased a white car without plates before breaking off at more than 140 km/h. It was the second such incident this year.

Toronto police investigated after a shot was fired outside the U.S. Consulate General in downtown Toronto, where officers said a white car without license plates fled the scene and a brief pursuit ended without an arrest. No one was injured, but the episode marked the second time in 2026 that gunfire had erupted outside the same diplomatic site.

An officer stationed outside the consulate heard a single shot, then saw the vehicle speed away, police said. CTV News reported the chase reached speeds above 140 km/h before officers discontinued it. Associated Press-affiliated coverage later said investigators found at least one shell casing and damage to the building’s facade.

CBC News said police found evidence of a firearm discharge outside the consulate early Monday morning but did not confirm the building had been targeted. The consulate sits in a dense downtown district where security is complicated by heavy pedestrian traffic, commercial towers and the constant presence of diplomatic staff, visitors and nearby workers.

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The July incident carried added weight because it followed a March 10 shooting that Toronto police described as a “national security incident.” In that earlier case, CBC News reported that people were inside the building when shots were fired, and investigators were seeking two suspects. Reuters reported at the time that Canada was boosting security at U.S. diplomatic buildings after the attack.

The repeated gunfire has put pressure on the Toronto Police Service and federal partners to explain how a protected diplomatic site could be exposed twice in one year. The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Canada oversees the consular network, and any breach near the Toronto post raises questions about perimeter security, camera coverage and the coordination between local police and agencies responsible for diplomatic protection.

JasonParis from Toronto, Canada via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Police did not immediately identify suspects in the July shooting. The lack of license plates on the fleeing vehicle could complicate the investigation if surveillance footage or witness accounts do not quickly narrow the search. Even without injuries, the shooting added to concern around one of Canada’s most visible foreign diplomatic facilities, where the next review will likely focus on how the earlier incident was handled and what changed, if anything, before gunfire returned.