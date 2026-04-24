H World International Reports First Profit Since 2019 Deal

H World International has achieved its first profit since its 2019 acquisition, marking a major milestone for the company and signaling a turnaround in its overseas operations.

H World International, the global division of H World Group, has reported its first profit since the company’s significant 2019 acquisition, according to Skift. The announcement marks a pivotal financial turnaround for the hospitality giant’s international segment after several years of operational challenges and pandemic-related losses.

First Profitable Year Since 2019 Acquisition

Skift reported that H World International, which oversees all non-China operations for H World Group, achieved profitability for the first time since the landmark 2019 acquisition. This milestone follows several years of integration and restructuring efforts, as well as an industry-wide recovery from pandemic disruptions.

While the article did not specify the exact profit figure, the return to profitability signals that H World’s strategies for its international portfolio—which includes hotel brands across Europe and Asia—are beginning to deliver results. Readers can explore H World Group’s official quarterly financial results for detailed numbers and operational highlights.

Background: The 2019 Acquisition and Its Impact

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, acquired Deutsche Hospitality in 2019 for €700 million, a move designed to accelerate the company’s expansion beyond China. The acquisition brought established brands such as Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, IntercityHotel, and Zleep Hotels under H World’s control.

Since the acquisition, H World International has faced integration costs and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the global hospitality sector hard.

Skift notes that the international division struggled with losses as travel restrictions, lockdowns, and reduced business travel affected occupancy rates and revenue per available room (RevPAR).

For a comprehensive look at the company’s post-acquisition financial performance, readers may review the 2023 H World Group Annual Report, which breaks down segment results and discusses international business challenges and recovery strategies.

International Turnaround and Strategic Shifts

The return to profitability for H World International is attributed to several key factors, according to industry analysis:

Cost optimization measures, including consolidation of back-office functions and operational efficiencies across hotel properties.

Selective investment in high-performing markets, with a focus on driving RevPAR growth and improving brand standards.

A gradual rebound in international travel, especially in Europe, supporting higher occupancy rates throughout 2023 and into 2024.

These strategies, combined with the broader recovery in global hospitality, have helped H World International move out of the red for the first time since the acquisition.

Looking Ahead: Sustaining Profitability

With its first profit since 2019, H World International is now positioned to focus on sustainable expansion and further integration of its diverse hotel brands. The company’s leadership has indicated that ongoing investments in technology, loyalty programs, and targeted renovations will remain central to its growth strategy.

As the international business continues to recover, analysts will be watching how H World balances growth with disciplined cost management to maintain profitability in a competitive market. For those interested in regulatory and financial disclosures, the company’s SEC filings are available for public review on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website.

In summary, H World International’s return to profit marks a significant turning point after years of challenges, reflecting both an industry-wide recovery and the company’s execution of its post-acquisition strategy. The hospitality sector will be watching closely to see if this positive momentum continues in the quarters ahead.