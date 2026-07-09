Haaland and Bellingham face off in World Cup showdown

From Dortmund’s breakout era to opposite sides of the World Cup, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham arrived as clubmates and left as the centerpieces of different empires.

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham met at Borussia Dortmund as the club’s most electric young names, and the World Cup finally placed them on opposite sides of the same stage. What began in Germany as a shared rise has become a study in two superstar careers that split in different directions, through Manchester City and Real Madrid, before crossing again under the fiercest possible pressure.

Haaland arrived in Dortmund on 18 January 2020 and announced himself immediately, scoring a hat-trick in 20 minutes on his Bundesliga debut against Augsburg. Over his spell in Germany, he produced 62 goals in 67 Bundesliga appearances, a return that turned him from a prodigy into one of Europe’s defining forwards before he left for Manchester City in 2022.

Bellingham’s path at Dortmund was different but just as central. UEFA described him at 19 as one of the most talked-about players in English football despite playing his club matches in Germany, and Dortmund quickly became the place where he matured from a major prospect into a leading figure. He left for Real Madrid in 2023 after establishing himself as one of the club’s most important players.

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Their overlap in Dortmund built the emotional core of this matchup. Bellingham publicly praised Haaland in interviews and celebrations, including a Sky Sports interview in which he described the Norwegian as “phenomenal.” In 2021, Bundesliga highlighted Bellingham reacting positively after Haaland’s double in Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Mainz, another sign of the warmth that marked their years as teammates.

That history now gives the World Cup meeting extra weight. UEFA has tracked them as two of the biggest names in European football, including Champions League comparisons that underline how far both players have traveled since Dortmund. Haaland became the ruthless finisher at City; Bellingham became a central figure at Madrid. The reunion is no longer about friendship alone, but about two players who left the same dressing room to become the faces of different projects, each carrying the expectation of deciding matches at the highest level.

Вячеслав Евдокимов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The setting makes the first true head-to-head feel bigger than a reunion. In Dortmund, Haaland and Bellingham helped define a new generation for the club. At the World Cup, they met as finished products, each carrying a different kind of pressure, and each old enough now for the first meeting to matter as much for what came after Dortmund as for what happened there.