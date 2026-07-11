Haaland and Bellingham share free-kick moment in World Cup clash

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham met over a free kick in Miami, with a World Cup semifinal place hanging over two friends turned rivals.

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham faced each other in a free-kick moment at Miami Stadium as Norway met England in the World Cup quarter-finals, with a place in the last four on the line. The scene carried extra weight because the two had built their bond at Borussia Dortmund, where friendship gave way to rivalry for 90 tense minutes and beyond.

FIFA framed the matchup as one of the tournament’s most intriguing subplots: Haaland and Bellingham are close friends and former teammates whose relationship began in Dortmund, where both rose from teenage prospects into major European names. Before kickoff, they were the sort of players who could exchange an embrace and a few words. Once the match began, the familiarity did not ease the pressure, it sharpened it.

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Norway arrived with history attached to every step. Ståle Solbakken’s side reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time after eliminating Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16, with Haaland scoring both goals. That performance lifted his total to seven goals at the 2026 tournament and helped send Norway into a quarter-final after a 28-year absence from the World Cup. For a country that had never previously made it this far, the run already stood as one of the defining stories of the competition.

England came through a far different kind of test, edging Mexico 3-2 in a high-tension match at Azteca. Bellingham scored twice in 98 seconds, and Harry Kane added a penalty to keep England moving toward what FIFA described as a first World Cup final since 1966. The contrast in routes added another layer to a meeting already loaded with personal history.

Jacek Stanislawek via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Bellingham’s connection with Dortmund remains central to how the duel was framed. FIFA noted that he played 132 official matches for the club, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists, while Haaland arrived in Dortmund as one of Europe’s most feared young scorers and further cemented his international reputation there. In Miami, that shared past did not soften the stakes. It made every touch, including the free-kick exchange, feel like part of a larger contest between two careers still being written.