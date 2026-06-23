Haaland brace sends Norway into World Cup last 32 over Senegal

Haaland's two goals sent Norway through 3-2 over Senegal, but two late scares exposed the kind of gaps a deeper run will punish.

Erling Haaland gave Norway the knockout-stage breakthrough it needed, but the 3-2 win over Senegal also left a sharper question hanging over this team: is it ready for the pressure that comes next? Norway advanced to the World Cup round of 32 after surviving a tense Group I contest at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a result that lifted it level with France on six points at the top of the group.

Marcus Holmgren Pedersen put Norway ahead in the 43rd minute after Senegal’s defense broke down, and Haaland turned the match decisively in Norway’s favor soon after the restart. The Manchester City forward struck in the 48th minute and again in the 58th, pushing Norway into a 3-0 lead and taking his World Cup tally to four, a total that made him Norway’s all-time leading World Cup scorer. The brace also kept Haaland in the adidas Golden Boot race.

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Senegal refused to fold. Ismaïla Sarr pulled one back in the 53rd minute, then struck again in stoppage time, in the 90+3 minute, to make the closing stages uncomfortable for Norway. That late surge did not change the result, but it did underline how quickly Norway’s control slipped once Senegal found space and tempo in transition.

For Norway, the victory carried historic weight as well as immediate reward. It sealed a place in the round of 32 and marked the country’s first World Cup appearance in 28 years, a sign that this squad has finally returned to the biggest stage with real expectations attached. Yet the performance also looked like a warning as much as a celebration: Norway scored three times and had the firepower to punish Senegal, but conceding twice under pressure exposed a vulnerability that stronger opponents could exploit.

Вячеслав Евдокимов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Senegal now faces a narrow path forward and must beat Iraq in its final group match to keep any hope of progression alive. Norway, by contrast, moves on with six points and Haaland in prime form, but the scale of the next round will demand more than attacking punch alone.