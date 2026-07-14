Haaland brings taxidermy raccoon and cowboy gear home from Dallas

Erling Haaland left Dallas with a $750 taxidermy raccoon, a cowboy hat and boots after Norway's first World Cup knockout win. He later asked fans to name it.

Erling Haaland went home to Norway with a taxidermied raccoon, a cowboy hat and boots after a Dallas stop at Wild Bill’s Western Store. Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas lists the piece as the Whiskey Raccoon H-MT-F for $750, and the product page shows it as sold out.

Wild Bill’s Western Store has been in Dallas for more than 40 years and is a destination for cowboy boots, hats, western apparel and Texas gifts. It also posted that Haaland and members of the Norwegian national team visited its Historic West End Dallas location for what it called genuine Texas hospitality, along with custom cowboy hats, boots and western style.

The purchase came after Norway’s knockout-round victory over Ivory Coast on June 30, 2026, when Haaland scored the deciding goal in the 86th minute. Haaland bought the raccoon, along with a cowboy hat and boots, that day. The taxidermied raccoon held a whiskey bottle.

Haaland later posted about the raccoon and asked fans to help name it. Online, the raccoon picked up the nickname Whiskey Raccoon.

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Norway’s knockout-round victory over Ivory Coast on June 30, 2026, was the country’s first-ever World Cup knockout victory. Haaland’s goal helped push his tournament total to seven, placing him among the scoring leaders at the 2026 World Cup. The result also set up Norway’s first World Cup quarterfinal.

That run ended with a 2-1 loss to England on July 12, 2026. Norway were playing in their first World Cup quarterfinal, after earlier round-of-16 appearances in 1938 and 1998 and a group-stage exit at USA 1994.