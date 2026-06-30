Haaland fires Norway past Ivory Coast into World Cup last 16

Antonio Nusa's strike and a late Haaland winner gave Norway a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast, its first World Cup knockout victory.

Norway turned a tense round-of-32 tie at Dallas Stadium into a landmark night, beating Ivory Coast 2-1 on Tuesday and reaching the World Cup last 16 for the first time. Erling Haaland delivered the decisive goal in the 86th minute, but the win was built as much on Antonio Nusa’s brilliant finish and Norway’s composure after the equalizer as on the captain’s late strike.

Nusa had given Norway the lead with a standout goal before Amad Diallo pulled Ivory Coast level in the second half. Rather than collapsing after the setback, Ståle Solbakken’s side kept its structure, stayed patient and kept pushing through the final phase of the match until Haaland found the winning touch four minutes from time.

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The result was Norway’s first victory in a knockout match at a World Cup and sent the team into the round of 16 against Brazil. It also marked a return to the tournament after 28 years away, a gap that made the performance in Dallas feel like more than a single star-driven result. Haaland, the Manchester City forward who entered the match as Norway’s main threat, finished with five goals in the tournament after the winner.

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Ivory Coast left the competition after a breakthrough run of its own. This was the country’s fourth World Cup, and it reached the knockout stage for the first time by finishing second in Group E with victories over Ecuador and Curaçao. The match kicked off at 17:00 under referee Jesús Valenzuela Sáez, and the final score left Norway with its clearest evidence yet that its attack now has more than one route to goal.