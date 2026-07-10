Haaland scored 16 qualifying goals to send Norway to the World Cup, ending a 28-year wait with a 4-1 win over Italy.

Erling Haaland pushed Norway back to the World Cup with a 16-goal qualifying campaign that ended in a 4-1 win over Italy and closed a 28-year gap since France 1998. FIFA said the Norway forward delivered 16 goals in eight qualifiers as the national team booked its place at the 2026 finals.

Norway’s route was built on more than one striker. FIFA highlighted a stretch of six wins from six, with Norway scoring 29 and conceding only three, a run that turned a long-shot qualification chase into a finished job. Coach Ståle Solbakken, who was part of Egil Olsen’s 1998 squad, has described the return as the end of a long wait and a chance to build a “golden age” around Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard.

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The scale of the achievement is sharpened by the country behind it. Statistics Norway estimated Norway’s population at around 5.55 million in 2024 and projected it to be just over 5.6 million in 2026, a reminder of how narrow the talent pool is for a team trying to compete with football’s giants. In that setting, a player with Haaland’s reach carries more than scoring burden. He is the face of a nation trying to turn a rare World Cup place into a permanent foothold on the global stage.

Source: attractionsofamerica.com

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Haaland’s own story links two football identities. He was born in Leeds, England, on 21 July 2000 while his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, was playing for Leeds United, then moved back to Bryne in Norway as a child. His mother, Gry Marita Braut, was a Norwegian heptathlon champion in the 1990s, placing him inside a family already shaped by elite sport. From Leeds to Bryne and now to the World Cup, Haaland has become the figure through whom Norway’s long absence and renewed ambition meet.