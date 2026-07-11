Haaland leads Norway past Brazil to first World Cup quarterfinals

Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway beat Brazil 2-1, sending the country to its first World Cup quarterfinals and deepening his U.S. fandom.

Erling Haaland scored twice late and Norway beat Brazil 2-1 on July 5, sending the Nordic team to its first World Cup quarterfinals. The result ended a 28-year absence from the tournament for Norway and turned Haaland, already one of the World Cup’s biggest names, into the face of the upset.

Haaland has seven goals in four matches, a total that has kept him in the Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Against Brazil, he delivered the decisive finishing touch after Norway held off a five-time champion and one of the sport’s most familiar powers. FIFA called it Norway’s greatest result in history, a label that fits a breakthrough built on both individual brilliance and a team result that has rewritten the country’s place in the tournament.

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The scale of Haaland’s popularity in the United States has grown far beyond Norway’s results. American coverage has framed him as a social media sensation and a fan favorite, with his appeal spilling into public scenes at Times Square, Mets games and fan gatherings. His Viking-style rowing celebrations have helped turn Norway’s run into an online spectacle, and his blend of force, humor and visible personality has made him one of the tournament’s breakout figures for U.S. viewers who are following the World Cup as much through clips and memes as through the standings.

Source: denverpost.com

Haaland leaned into that attention after the final whistle. He said he never imagined experiencing something like the win over Brazil and that it showed him anything is possible. When asked about the American response, he said Americans are “kind of hilarious.” That easy exchange between star and audience has become part of the story in the United States, where soccer’s reach is widening through personalities who travel well across platforms and outside traditional fan bases.

Bryan Berlin via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For Norway, the 2-1 victory was the clearest marker yet of a team that has moved from returnees to contenders. For Haaland, it added another layer to a tournament already defined by goals, global attention and a growing American audience watching one of the world’s most recognizable athletes turn Norway’s long wait into a quarterfinal place.