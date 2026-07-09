Haaland puts pressure on England ahead of historic World Cup quarter-final

Haaland told the media to “put every single pressure” on England as Norway took the underdog role into a Miami quarter-final with huge stakes.

Erling Haaland tried to shift the psychological burden onto England before Norway’s World Cup quarter-final in Miami, urging the media to “put every single pressure” on the English side. The Norway striker said England were the “clear favourites” and stressed that Norway’s chances remained “really low,” turning the build-up into a pre-match test of nerve as much as ability.

Norway reached the last eight for the first time in their history by beating Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16, with Haaland scoring twice. His seven goals in four World Cup games have carried him into the Golden Boot conversation, while England arrive with the weight of history behind them, still chasing a second World Cup title after their lone triumph in 1966.

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The match at Hard Rock Stadium has been cast as a Haaland versus Harry Kane showdown, with Kane one goal behind the Norway forward in the tournament scoring chart. Haaland, who was born in Leeds while his father Alf-Inge Haaland was at Elland Road, said the occasion felt “super special” because he was born in England and plays there professionally. He also revisited his 2024 “stay humble” remark to Mikel Arteta, adding another layer to the mind games before kickoff.

Вячеслав Евдокимов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Norway coach Stale Solbakken has described Haaland as “one of a kind,” a label that reflects how much of Norway’s run has been built around his scoring and status. England defender John Stones has already signalled that the team will give Haaland the same respect they give every opponent, but the deeper question hangs over England rather than Norway: whether the biggest threat is not form, but expectation.