Hadestown live capture heads to theaters with original cast

Hadestown’s original cast is headed to cinemas in a live West End capture, with a Tribeca premiere on June 8 and a North America rollout on July 24.

The live West End capture of Hadestown will reach North American theaters on July 24, with a world premiere at the 25th Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 8. The release keeps the production in theatrical form rather than turning it into a new studio movie, and it places one of the most decorated modern musicals in front of moviegoers far beyond Broadway and the West End.

Anais Mitchell built Hadestown over a 12-year span that began as a DIY theater project in Vermont, then grew into a concept album before becoming a stage musical. That long route matters to the film release because the show’s identity has always been tied to live performance, ensemble storytelling and a specific musical language that won over audiences well before Broadway. Hadestown went on to win eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical, Best Director of a Musical for Rachel Chavkin and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for André De Shields.

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The Broadway production landed at the Walter Kerr Theatre, which seats about 1,000, after an earlier run at the 199-seat New York Theatre Workshop. That scale shift helped turn a small off-Broadway project into a commercial success, but the screen version now opens a different kind of access question: who gets to see prestige theater when the venue is no longer a single house in Manhattan or London, but a cinema screen?

The capture comes from the current West End production at London’s Lyric Theatre, where the show is booking through June 27, 2027. Promotional material for the release has emphasized that the film stars the original principal cast members, including Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and André De Shields, preserving the production’s Broadway-era appeal while packaging it for a wider audience. That balance, between preservation and expansion, is at the center of the project.

Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

For a musical that moved from Vermont to an album, then through Off Broadway, Edmonton, London and Broadway, the theatrical rollout is the latest step in a remarkably durable commercial run. The film’s path through Tribeca and into North American theaters turns a once scarce live event into something more widely available, without changing the fact that Hadestown remains, first and foremost, a stage work built for live voices and a shared room.