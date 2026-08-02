Hadestown parts ways with Geno Segers after transphobic posts surface

Hadestown cut ties with Geno Segers after backlash over resurfaced posts about transgender people, only four days after naming him in a new Broadway cast.

Hadestown ended Geno Segers’ planned Broadway run after online backlash over resurfaced videos and posts about transgender people, reversing a casting move announced just four days earlier. The production and Segers said they had “mutually agreed” he would no longer join the show.

The July 30 cast announcement had named Segers in an all-new principal lineup set to begin Sept. 1 at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City. The company also said Jasmin Savoy Brown, Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Iman and Kayko would join the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical when the replacement cast takes over.

The backlash focused on videos and posts that prompted accusations that Segers mocked transgender people and discussed gender identity and transgender athletes. The speed of the reversal put the production’s management response in sharp relief: a major Broadway show moved from a fresh casting rollout to a personnel exit in less than a week.

Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Hadestown has also built a reputation for welcoming trans and nonbinary performers, a backdrop that made the casting draw particularly intense scrutiny. In that context, the decision to separate from Segers carried significance beyond one role change, touching the show’s public image, workplace culture and the expectations of an audience that often sees live theater as a marker of inclusion as much as entertainment.

The production had already positioned the new ensemble as a major reset for the Walter Kerr Theatre, with Segers part of a principal cast that was supposed to anchor the Broadway run beginning Sept. 1. Instead, the spotlight shifted to how quickly an employer in the theater business can act when a performer’s public comments threaten to collide with the brand the show has cultivated onstage and off.