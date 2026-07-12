Haeran Ryu wins second straight major with Evian playoff victory

Haeran Ryu turned a playoff win over Brooke Henderson into her second major in three weeks, after a 60 at Evian and a title at Hazeltine.

Haeran Ryu won the Amundi Evian Championship on Sunday by birdieing the first playoff hole to beat Brooke Henderson, turning a tight finish into her second major title in just three weeks. Ryu and Henderson finished tied at 19-under-par, with Ryu closing with an even-par 71 and Henderson charging home with a 7-under 64.

The victory at Evian-les-Bains, France, followed Ryu’s win at the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on June 29, 2026, and pushed her from breakout contender to the player setting the pace in women’s golf. Ryu’s 60 in the third round had already put her name in the record book, as the lowest round ever recorded in a women’s or men’s major at Evian Resort Golf Club and the lowest round in major championship history cited in the tournament coverage.

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The playoff ended on a single decisive swing pattern. Henderson, who started the day seven shots behind, roared back with three eagles in the final round, including a hole-in-one at No. 8 and an eagle on No. 18 to force extra golf. In the playoff, Henderson pulled her drive left and had to lay up before making par. Ryu drove the fairway, reached the green in two and rolled in a birdie from about three feet.

The result deepened a 2026 major run already shaped by Nelly Korda, who won the first two majors of the season, the Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open. Ryu has now taken the next two, leaving the season’s biggest titles concentrated among a small group at the top and giving South Korea another dominant figure in the sport’s global hierarchy.

Source: lpga.com

Henderson, the 2022 Evian champion, was chasing a third major title of her career and came within one hole of forcing a longer battle. Ryu, 25, said, “Before these three weeks, I didn’t have a major championship - now two in a row.” She added, “I am so happy, I can’t believe it.”