Hailee Steinfeld reveals daughter Harper Haize Allen’s name

Hailee Steinfeld used her Beau Society newsletter to reveal that her daughter with Josh Allen is Harper Haize Allen, days before Father’s Day. The couple had kept the April birth private until now.

Hailee Steinfeld has given her daughter a name, and she did it through the kind of owned-media reveal that has become part of modern celebrity parenting. In a June 19 letter on her Beau Society newsletter, Steinfeld addressed the baby girl as Harper Haize Allen, ending weeks of speculation around the child born to Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The reveal lands just ahead of Father’s Day and about two months after the couple confirmed they had welcomed their first child in April 2026. By choosing a newsletter post rather than a red-carpet appearance or a traditional announcement, Steinfeld kept the focus tightly on her family while still controlling the rollout of a detail that had been closely guarded since the birth.

Allen had already spoken publicly about fatherhood during a Buffalo Bills press conference on April 20, 2026, where he said becoming a new father was changing his perspective and that he wanted to be a role model for his daughter. That comment now reads as an early public marker of the family’s next chapter, before the name Harper Haize Allen was shared with fans.

The couple’s timeline has moved quickly in public view. Allen and Steinfeld announced their engagement on November 29, 2024, and were married on May 31, 2025, in Santa Barbara, California. Less than a year later, they welcomed their daughter, then kept her name private until Steinfeld’s newsletter letter made it public.

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The name itself, Harper Haize Allen, drew attention because of its gender-neutral feel and because the announcement blended intimacy with branding. Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter has become the vehicle for that kind of personal message, turning a family milestone into a carefully framed public moment rather than a tabloid-style release.

For Steinfeld and Allen, the naming reveal closes one chapter of privacy around their daughter’s birth and opens another, one that is likely to remain closely managed. The choice of timing, platform and wording suggests that even in the age of constant celebrity coverage, some of the most personal announcements are still being delivered on their own terms.