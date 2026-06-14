Haití se prepara para debutar ante Escocia en el Mundial 2026

Haiti stepped onto Boston Stadium for its final walk-through, chasing its first World Cup since 1974 and carrying diaspora hopes far beyond Scotland.

Haiti arrived at Boston Stadium for its pre-match walk-through with the kind of urgency that comes from history. Players crossed the renovated field, went through their final movements, and settled the details before a Group C debut that meant far more than one result against Scotland. For Haiti, this was a return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1974, ending a 51-year absence and restoring the country to the tournament’s center of attention.

The match carried similar weight for Scotland, which was playing its first World Cup since 1998, and it marked the first time the two nations met in a World Cup final tournament. FIFA listed the game for June 14, 2026, in Boston, where the venue, known as Boston Stadium and tied to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, had undergone major renovations for the World Cup and was set to host seven matches. By the time Haiti stepped out for its last inspection of the pitch, the stage had already been shaped by months of expectation.

That expectation was built in part on the work Sébastien Migné has done since taking over in June 2024. Haiti announced its 26-man squad on May 15, 2026, and entered the tournament with momentum from a perfect Concacaf Nations League 2024/25 campaign, winning all six matches to finish atop Group C in League B and earn promotion to League A, along with a place in the 2025 Gold Cup. The walk-through in Boston was only the final public step in a qualification run that gave Haitian football a rare, clear narrative of progress.

The symbolism extended well beyond the stadium. In Massachusetts, Governor Maura Healey declared May 26, 2026, as Frantzdy Pierrot Day, a gesture that underscored how closely the Haitian diaspora in Boston has followed the team and one of its most recognizable players, who was born and raised in the state. That pride has come with tension, too, as travel restrictions have limited the number of Haitian fans able to enter the United States for the tournament. Haiti still had two more group matches ahead, against Brazil in Philadelphia on June 20 and Morocco in Atlanta on June 24, but the opening whistle against Scotland already carried the burden of representation: a country under strain, a diaspora watching closely, and a team trying to turn visibility into something lasting.