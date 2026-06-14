Haiti security chief abducted in Port-au-Prince as gangs tighten grip

Gang gunmen seized Haiti’s top security official, his wife and 6-year-old daughter in Port-au-Prince, a stark sign of state collapse.

James Boyard’s abduction pushed Haiti’s unraveling security crisis into a new and more alarming phase. Armed men seized the cabinet director of the Defense Ministry and inspector general of Haiti’s police in Port-au-Prince on Thursday, June 12, in what multiple reports described as the highest-ranking kidnapping in the country in recent years. The case laid bare how deeply gangs have penetrated the capital and how exposed even the state’s own security leadership has become.

Boyard had recently become chief of staff to Haiti’s new defense minister, placing him at the center of efforts to rebuild institutions that have been battered by years of violence and political collapse. One report said he was taken from Bourdon, a neighborhood described as one of the last relatively safe areas in Port-au-Prince. Reports also said Boyard’s wife and 6-year-old daughter were abducted with him, and that the kidnappers requested a ransom, although no group has been identified as responsible.

AI-generated illustration

The abduction lands against a backdrop of staggering bloodshed. In March 2026, the United Nations Human Rights Office said gangs had expanded their reach across Haiti and that at least 5,519 people were killed and 2,608 injured between March 1, 2025, and January 15, 2026. Earlier UN reporting said escalating gang violence outside Port-au-Prince had already killed more than 1,000 people and forced hundreds of thousands to flee since October 2024.

That scale of violence has made Haiti’s police and defense institutions both a target and a test case. Boyard was reportedly involved in helping assess and rebuild those bodies, but his kidnapping underscores how limited the state’s control has become even in the capital. For international officials who have repeatedly warned that gang violence is driving Haiti deeper into humanitarian and governance crisis, the seizure of a senior security figure signals that the breakdown is no longer confined to neighborhoods or isolated attacks. It now reaches the heart of the apparatus meant to contain it.

Source: media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com

The implications extend beyond one family or one ministry. If armed groups can abduct the official responsible for policing and defense oversight in Port-au-Prince, then any stabilization effort will have to contend with a reality in which the government’s own senior figures are vulnerable to the same violence they are supposed to suppress. Haiti’s crisis has crossed another threshold, and the warning it sends is unmistakable.