Haiti security chief kidnapped in Port-au-Prince, deepening crisis

Haiti's top security official was abducted in Bourdon, a rare safe zone in Port-au-Prince. The case underscores how far armed groups have pushed the state back.

The kidnapping of Haiti’s top security official sent a sharp signal that state authority in Port-au-Prince is being openly challenged. James Boyard, the cabinet director of the Defense Ministry and inspector general of the Haiti National Police, was abducted in Bourdon, one of the capital’s few relatively safe neighborhoods.

Boyard had recently taken on the role of chief of staff to Haiti’s new defense minister, Mario Andrésol, placing him at the center of efforts to rebuild the country’s battered security institutions. Reports identified him as the highest-ranking Haitian official kidnapped in recent years, a distinction that deepens concern over whether senior officials can function under the threat posed by armed groups.

Authorities had not said who carried out the abduction or whether a ransom was demanded. But the location and the profile of the victim intensified questions about how such an operation could succeed in a neighborhood long viewed as safer than most of Port-au-Prince. Diego Da Rin, an analyst, said the kidnapping suggested careful planning and possible insider help because Boyard would have been expected to travel with security protection.

The case lands in a capital where armed groups allied under the Viv Ansanm coalition are estimated to control about 70 percent of Port-au-Prince. The United States designated Viv Ansanm a foreign terrorist organization in May 2025, reflecting the scale of the threat it poses to Haiti’s fragile governing institutions. Local reports said violence and kidnappings have surged since late 2025, even as the coalition’s reach has widened.

Photo by Safi Erneste

The United Nations said armed violence intensified in the last three months of 2025 and remains the dominant force shaping daily life in Haiti. Human Rights Watch has said the crisis deteriorated further in 2025, with criminal groups expanding beyond the capital, and that internal displacement reached 1.4 million people by September 2025.

Boyard’s disappearance is especially damaging because of his role in security reform and efforts to help rebuild Haiti’s armed forces. In a country where armed groups can reach into areas once considered safe, the abduction of a senior defense official is more than a criminal act. It is a measure of how severely the state’s authority has been eroded, and how difficult any stabilization effort will be until officials can move without fear in their own capital.