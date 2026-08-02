Haitian asylum seeker found frozen to death in Pittsburgh bus shelter

Daphy Michel spent about 24 cold hours in a Pittsburgh bus shelter after ICE custody. The 31-year-old Haitian asylum seeker died of hypothermia, and the county ruled her death a homicide.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Daphy Michel’s death a homicide and determined hypothermia killed the 31-year-old Haitian asylum seeker after she was found at a Pittsburgh bus shelter at Smithfield and East Carson Street. Michel died on March 2, 2026, after spending days caught between immigration custody, winter exposure and a shelter system that did not keep her safe.

Reports say Michel had been released from ICE custody days before her death, and one account said ICE agents left her at the bus stop on Feb. 27, 2026. Public Source said video and photos showed Michel spent about 24 cold hours in the bus shelter before she died. WTAE reported she was found unresponsive there and later died from hypothermia.

The timeline has sharpened scrutiny of what happened after Michel left custody and before emergency help reached her. Mother Jones described ICE as having dropped Michel at a bus stop far from home, where she died three days later. ICE denied responsibility, according to Public Source, even as the medical examiner’s ruling established that Michel’s death was not accidental.

Advocates moved quickly to demand answers. Haitian Bridge Alliance called for an immediate independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Michel’s death, pressing for a review of release procedures, language access and the support available to people who are discharged from custody in unfamiliar cities. The case has also become a test of how transit shelters function during extreme cold, especially for people with no safe place to go after release from detention.

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Public attention deepened after Rep. Summer Lee issued a statement on June 12, 2026, noting the homicide ruling and saying Michel’s death had initially been speculated to be a drug overdose. A CBS Pittsburgh broadcast the next day said more than three months had passed since Michel was found dead at the bus stop when the death was publicly described as a homicide.

Michel’s death has become a stark measure of institutional failure across immigration custody, cold-weather outreach and transit shelter policy. She was 31, from Haiti, and was left exposed in a public shelter where hours in freezing temperatures proved fatal.