Haiti's defense ministry cabinet director kidnapped in Port-au-Prince

James Boyard, Haiti’s defense ministry cabinet director and police inspector general, was abducted in Port-au-Prince, deepening fears that gangs can reach the state’s core.

Armed men kidnapped James Boyard, Haiti’s defense ministry cabinet director and inspector general of the national police, in a blow that cut to the center of the country’s already fragile security apparatus. Boyard was widely regarded as a seasoned security expert, a professor at the State University of Haiti, and a member of the first promotion of the Haitian National Police, making his abduction especially alarming for a government struggling to assert control.

The kidnapping took place on Thursday, June 11, 2026, in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area. One source said Boyard was taken on the Bourdon-Lalue road axis and that his six-year-old son was abducted with him. The loss of a senior official with direct responsibility for defense matters, along with a child, underscored how exposed even protected state figures have become in the capital.

AI-generated illustration

Boyard had been named chief of cabinet by Defense Minister Mario Andrésol, who was installed on March 4, 2026 by Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. That appointment had tied Boyard closely to the new defense leadership at a moment when Haiti was trying to rebuild trust in institutions that have been battered by gang violence, political instability and the collapse of public confidence.

Photo by Kindel Media

His abduction was the highest-ranking kidnapping in Haiti in recent years, a stark measure of how far gangs have pushed into the state’s space. The country has faced a sustained wave of abductions, with at least 267 people reported kidnapped from December 2025 to February 2026. In 2025, 1,268 kidnappings were reported, down from 2,058 the year before, but still at a scale that has made movement in and around Port-au-Prince dangerous for civilians, officials and aid workers alike.

Data visualization chart

The violence has also been devastating beyond kidnappings. United Nations human rights data said at least 5,519 people were killed in Haiti and 2,608 injured between March 1, 2025 and January 15, 2026. Those figures reflect a security breakdown in which gangs, police forces, private security contractors and self-defense groups all operate in the same fractured landscape, while high-profile kidnappings have also targeted Haitian journalists and international missionaries. Boyard’s seizure now stands as a searing symbol of how deeply that breakdown has penetrated the state itself.