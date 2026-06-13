Hakimi leads Morocco into World Cup opener against Brazil in New Jersey

Achraf Hakimi led Morocco into a Group C opener against five-time champion Brazil, with nine Qatar 2022 survivors chasing another breakthrough in New Jersey.

Achraf Hakimi arrived in East Rutherford with Morocco carrying more than a group-stage assignment. Against Brazil at MetLife Stadium, the Atlas Lions opened their 2026 World Cup campaign as a team trying to turn their Qatar 2022 breakthrough into something even bigger.

The matchup brought together Brazil, a five-time world champion, and Morocco, the historic semifinalist that has become one of Africa’s strongest sides. Kickoff was set for 18:00 local time in New Jersey, or 22:00 UTC, and Morocco was based in New Jersey for the start of Group C before later matches against Scotland and Haiti.

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Hakimi was at the center of that ambition. The Paris Saint-Germain full-back was named as Morocco’s captain for the tournament and was included in the squad announced by coach Mohamed Ouahbi on May 26. Morocco’s 26-man roster also featured nine players from the team that made history in Qatar in 2022, giving the side a blend of continuity and pressure that reflected the scale of the moment.

The spotlight before kickoff also fell on Hakimi’s duel with Vinícius Júnior, a matchup that underscored how Morocco’s rise has changed the way opponents approach it. Brazil brought the weight of its five titles and its usual expectation of control; Morocco brought the momentum of a program that no longer arrives as a surprise package, but as a contender capable of challenging elite opposition on the sport’s biggest stage.

Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For Morocco, the opener in New Jersey was about more than collecting points in Group C. It was another test of whether the team’s 2022 run was a peak or the start of a longer climb, with Hakimi’s leadership and the memory of that semifinal push now tied to every step the Atlas Lions take in this tournament.