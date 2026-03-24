The Pro Football Hall of Fame has recognized Mike Westhoff, Bobb McKittrick, and Ted Cottrell with Awards of Excellence, highlighting their impact as top NFL assistant coaches.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has selected Mike Westhoff, Bobb McKittrick, and Ted Cottrell as recipients of its Award of Excellence, recognizing their outstanding contributions as assistant coaches in the NFL. This honor, highlighted by coverage from NBC Sports, ESPN, and the Miami Dolphins, puts a spotlight on the essential role assistant coaches play in shaping football history.

The Award of Excellence: Recognizing Unsung NFL Leaders

The Award of Excellence was established by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to honor individuals whose work, often behind the scenes, has had a lasting impact on the sport. The 2024 class features three assistant coaches whose careers collectively span more than a century of NFL experience. According to the official Hall of Fame honorees list, the Award of Excellence celebrates the leadership, innovation, and mentorship these coaches brought to their teams and the league.

Mike Westhoff: Innovator in Special Teams

Mike Westhoff is widely regarded as one of the NFL's most innovative special teams coaches. With a career stretching from the early 1980s to the 2020s, Westhoff made his mark with teams such as the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. His coaching record includes more than 30 years in the league, where he was known for creative schemes and developing Pro Bowl-caliber special teams units.

Helped revolutionize special teams strategy across multiple franchises

Coached with the Dolphins (1986-2000), Jets (2001-2012), and also contributed to the Saints and Broncos

Guided multiple players to All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors

The Miami Dolphins highlighted his influence, emphasizing how his leadership extended beyond the field to mentoring coaches and players alike.

Bobb McKittrick: Mastermind of Offensive Lines

Bobb McKittrick is best known for his long tenure as an offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers, where he was instrumental in building the protection schemes behind the team’s five Super Bowl victories. His coaching record reflects nearly three decades in the NFL, including stints with the Los Angeles Rams and San Diego Chargers before his 21-year run with the 49ers (1979–1999).

Coached in five Super Bowl-winning campaigns with San Francisco

Developed numerous All-Pro and Hall of Fame linemen, including Jesse Sapolu and Harris Barton

Renowned for his zone-blocking techniques and player development skills

As noted in reports from NBC Sports and ESPN, McKittrick’s legacy is evident in the sustained excellence of his players and the offensive lines that anchored one of the NFL’s greatest dynasties.

Ted Cottrell: Defensive Strategist Across Eras

Ted Cottrell is celebrated for his work as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for several NFL teams. With a coaching career spanning more than 30 years, Cottrell’s expertise helped shape competitive defenses for franchises like the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and San Diego Chargers.

Served as defensive coordinator for four different NFL teams

Known for developing aggressive, turnover-focused units

Mentored Pro Bowl defenders and led top-ten defensive squads

ESPN’s coverage points out that Cottrell’s influence is still felt through the numerous coaches he has mentored and the defensive philosophies he pioneered.

Honoring Assistant Coaches’ Lasting Influence

This year’s Awards of Excellence highlight the critical, yet often overlooked contributions of assistant coaches. As the NFL continues to evolve, the Hall of Fame’s recognition calls attention to the architects behind game plans and player development. For details on team performances during their coaching tenures, fans can explore NFL historical standings and results.

While head coaches and star players often receive the spotlight, the legacies of Westhoff, McKittrick, and Cottrell underscore how innovation, teaching, and leadership at every level shape the history of the game. Their enshrinement among the Hall of Fame’s honored contributors ensures their stories will inspire future generations of coaches and players alike.