Hall of Famer Roger Craig reveals dementia diagnosis at ceremony

Roger Craig said at his Hall of Fame enshrinement that he has vascular dementia, and he linked the diagnosis partly to concussions from his 11-year NFL career.

Roger Craig revealed during his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement speech that he has vascular dementia, turning a night built around football celebration into a public account of the disease. The 66-year-old former San Francisco 49ers star made the disclosure in a prerecorded video message on stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, where the crowd responded with a standing ovation.

Craig said his doctors believe the condition came in part from concussions he sustained during his 11-year career. Vascular dementia can affect memory, behavior and daily functioning, and his disclosure puts him among the former players who have spoken openly about the long-term health costs that can follow repeated head impacts and aging.

The ceremony was presented by former teammate Jamie Williams, who introduced Craig as he sat on stage wearing his gold jacket. Hall of Famers on stage hugged him after the announcement, and the moment landed differently than the usual Hall of Fame script of applause, nostalgia and family tributes. Craig had waited 28 years to receive the Hall call, making the diagnosis even more striking against the backdrop of a career that already carried a place in football history.

Craig’s résumé is unusually broad even by Hall of Fame standards. He was a three-time Super Bowl winner, four-time Pro Bowler and the 1988 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He also became the first player in NFL history to rush and receive for 1,000 yards in a season, a milestone that helped define his place in the league’s record book and in 49ers history.

His announcement also sharpened a question that remains unresolved in football: how much repeated head trauma, later-life aging and other medical factors contribute to dementia diagnoses among retired players, and what level of screening, treatment and support those players actually receive after their careers end. Craig played in an era long before today’s concussion protocols and medical monitoring, and his diagnosis adds a human face to a debate that has moved far beyond the field.