Hamas agrees to disarm in Gaza under Trump peace plan

Hamas said it would disarm under Trump’s Board of Peace plan, while Israel had not yet responded. The plan ties Israeli withdrawal to hostage releases and international oversight.

A senior Hamas official told the BBC that Hamas had agreed to the Board of Peace’s plan to completely disarm in Gaza, with a formal statement expected soon. Donald Trump said the board had reached an agreement for the “complete disarmament” of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza. Israel had not commented.

The announcement sits inside Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, unveiled in September 2025. The White House plan says Gaza would become a “deradicalized terror-free zone,” Israeli forces would withdraw to an agreed-upon line if both sides accepted the proposal, and all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, would be suspended during the hostage-release phase.

BBC reporting on the plan said Trump had said Israel and Hamas had “signed off on the first phase” of the framework, which called for Hamas to free hostages and for Israel to pull back partly from city centres. That phased structure matters because it links disarmament to staged withdrawals and hostage releases rather than to a single, immediate surrender of weapons.

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Even with that architecture, disarmament has remained the hardest part of the process. Earlier 2026 coverage said Hamas disarmament was one of the main obstacles to a lasting settlement, and Reuters-linked July 2026 reporting said the Board of Peace’s 15-point disarmament proposal did not fully match Israeli demands for complete demilitarization.

The Board of Peace also gives the plan an international frame. In February, more than 20 countries were set to take part in the board’s first meeting on Gaza reconstruction, and the White House plan says Gaza would be run by a new Palestinian government or technocratic administration under international oversight. That puts the board at the center of any attempt to verify disarmament, but it also raises the practical question of who would physically handle weapons collection on the ground.

Dan Scavino via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For now, the public facts point to a politically framed agreement, not a tested enforcement mechanism. Hamas has signaled acceptance, Trump has declared an agreement, and Israel has stayed silent, leaving the route from promise to implementation untested in public.