Hamas Urges Iran to End Strikes on Gulf States

Hamas has publicly called on Iran to cease its attacks on Gulf states, reflecting tensions among regional allies as violence escalates.

Hamas has issued a public call for its key ally, Iran, to halt ongoing attacks on Gulf states, highlighting deepening tensions within the region as violence continues to escalate. The appeal, as reported by BBC, comes amid a rise in hostilities that have unsettled regional balances and drawn international concern.

Shifting Dynamics Between Allies

Hamas’s plea for Iran to "halt attacks on Gulf states" signals a notable shift in the longstanding relationship between the militant group and Tehran. While Iran has historically supported Hamas through financial and military means, the recent spate of Iranian strikes against neighboring Gulf nations has prompted public criticism from the Palestinian group.

This development suggests growing discomfort within Hamas regarding Iran’s regional strategy—a discomfort that is now spilling into the public sphere. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, Iran’s support for non-state actors like Hamas has long been central to its regional policy, but open calls for restraint from a close ally are rare.

Background of Recent Tensions

Iran’s recent military actions have included strikes and proxy attacks targeting infrastructure and security installations in several Gulf states. These actions, according to conflict monitoring data, have intensified since the beginning of the year, raising the risk of wider confrontation across the Middle East.

Reports indicate a series of drone and missile attacks attributed to Iranian-backed forces in the Gulf region.

Regional governments have condemned these actions, citing threats to stability and civilian safety.

The United Nations maintains records of sanctions and incidents related to Iranian military activity, underscoring ongoing international scrutiny.

Hamas’s statement also criticized what it described as "aggression on Tehran," referencing retaliatory measures and political pressure faced by Iran. The group’s remarks reflect a complex position—urging de-escalation while also expressing solidarity with its longtime benefactor.

Implications for Regional Security

The call for restraint comes at a time of heightened volatility in the Gulf. According to the International Crisis Group, the military balance in the region is fragile, with Gulf states increasing their own defensive capabilities in response to perceived Iranian threats.

Key elements shaping the current security environment include:

Persistent proxy conflicts involving Iran-backed groups and Gulf state interests.

International diplomatic efforts to revive dialogue and curb escalation.

Continuing arms transfers and military buildups, as tracked by the SIPRI Arms Transfers Database.

Analysis: A Delicate Balance

Hamas’s public criticism of Iran’s aggression against Gulf states underscores the challenges facing the alliance of anti-Western regional actors. The statement may reflect concerns that further Iranian escalation could undermine Palestinian interests, provoke broader conflict, or destabilize alliances crucial to Hamas’s own political and security objectives.

As Gulf states bolster their defenses and international actors call for restraint, the coming weeks will test whether public appeals like Hamas’s can help de-escalate tensions—or whether the region is headed for further confrontation. Observers will be watching closely to see how Iran responds to this unusual rebuke from one of its closest partners.