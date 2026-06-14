Hamilton ends 686-day drought with first Ferrari win in Barcelona

Hamilton ended a 686-day wait with Ferrari’s first win of the season, turning Barcelona into a serious title marker for the most talked-about move in Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton finally delivered the victory Ferrari hired him to chase, and Barcelona gave the partnership its clearest proof yet that the gamble can pay off. The seven-time world champion won the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on June 14, 2026, ending a 686-day drought and taking his first Grand Prix win for Ferrari, his 106th career victory. At 41, Hamilton also became Formula One’s oldest winner since Jack Brabham in 1970.

The result mattered because of how it was built. Hamilton started second behind George Russell, did not lead at the launch, and then leaned on Ferrari’s three-stop strategy. A Virtual Safety Car, triggered after Fernando Alonso stopped on track, gave Ferrari the window it needed, and Hamilton emerged ahead to control the closing stages. He crossed the line 19.561 seconds clear of Russell, with Lando Norris third, producing the first all-British Formula 1 podium since the 1968 United States Grand Prix.

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For Ferrari, the victory was more than a long-awaited personal breakthrough. It was the team’s first Grand Prix win since Carlos Sainz triumphed in Mexico City in October 2024, and Ferrari said it was its 249th Formula 1 win overall. The team also marked Hamilton as the 41st driver to win a Grand Prix in red, a statistic that underlined the scale of the achievement as much as the symbolism of the setting. Ferrari pointed to the same Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya where Michael Schumacher claimed his first win in red, adding another layer of history to a result the team has been chasing for more than a season.

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Photo by Jonathan Borba

Hamilton’s reaction reflected how much pressure had built around the move from Mercedes. He said he was struggling to find the words, called the feeling “beyond your wildest dreams,” and said he “never gave up hope.” He thanked Fred Vasseur and the Ferrari team for believing in him, while Russell described the switch to Ferrari as a big, bold decision that was now paying off. The race also carried championship consequences: Kimi Antonelli, who had arrived in Barcelona after five straight wins, retired late with a mechanical issue, trimming his lead over Hamilton to 41 points. After months of scrutiny, Hamilton’s first Ferrari win did more than break a drought. It made the title fight look a lot less one-sided.