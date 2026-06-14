Hamilton ends Ferrari drought with Barcelona redemption win

Hamilton ended a 686-day Grand Prix drought with Ferrari’s first 2026 win in Barcelona, turning a season of doubt into a statement of revival.

Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari victory arrived as more than a race win: it was a direct answer to the questions that shadowed his first season in red. At the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Hamilton took the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday, June 14, 2026, in his 31st attempt for Ferrari, beating George Russell and Lando Norris while Kimi Antonelli retired late with engine failure after running second.

The result ended a 686-day wait for a Grand Prix victory and a 707-day wait to finish first across the line, stretching back to Belgium in 2024 and the British Grand Prix in 2024. It also gave Ferrari its first Grand Prix victory of the 2026 season and snapped Mercedes’ winning streak, a shift with immediate significance in a championship fight that has often been defined by execution as much as outright pace.

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Ferrari’s own race report pointed to the decisive change: Hamilton started on soft tyres, then the team committed to a bold three-stop strategy. A perfectly timed Virtual Safety Car helped him jump ahead and control the race from there, converting strategy into track position at exactly the moment Barcelona rewarded precision over patience. That combination of tyre choice, timing and composure was the technical difference between another near miss and a result that carried far more weight.

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The psychological impact was just as important. Hamilton had arrived in Barcelona saying Ferrari had built “solid foundations” and that the team was moving in the right direction. After the finish, he said he “never gave up hope” and called the victory “something else.” Those words mattered because they came after a difficult 2025, when he openly questioned his form and even suggested Ferrari should perhaps find another driver. Sunday’s result did not erase that uncertainty, but it changed the tone around it.

Photo by Efrem Efre

Alberto-g-rovi via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Ferrari added another layer of symbolism by noting that the win came at the same circuit where Michael Schumacher took his first victory in red. That link turned Barcelona into more than a success on the calendar. For Hamilton, it was a reputational turning point, the kind that reframes a move once cast as a legacy risk into a possible final act of reinvention.