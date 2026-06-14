Hamilton wins Ferrari's first Barcelona Grand Prix, ends two-year drought

Hamilton’s Ferrari breakthrough came in Barcelona, where a three-stop call and a virtual safety car delivered a 1:32:28.105 win and ended a two-year drought.

Lewis Hamilton finally made Ferrari feel like a working title partnership in Barcelona, turning a carefully timed strategy into his first Grand Prix victory for the team. The 41-year-old won the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in 1:32:28.105, beating George Russell by 19.561 seconds and Lando Norris by 23.719 seconds to end nearly two years without a win.

Ferrari took the risk that defined the race. Hamilton started on soft tyres, then switched into a three-stop plan that paid off when a Virtual Safety Car created the free stop that let Ferrari attack the field without surrendering track position. The result ended Mercedes’ 2026 winning streak and also snapped Kimi Antonelli’s five-race run of success, giving Hamilton a statement victory at a circuit where execution mattered as much as outright pace.

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The podium told its own story. Hamilton, Russell and Norris produced the first all-British top three since 1968, a rare alignment in a Formula 1 season that has otherwise been fragmented by strategy swings and reliability risks. For Hamilton, it was not just a sentimental milestone in Ferrari red. Reuters reported that he became Formula 1’s oldest winner since Jack Brabham in 1970, a reminder that his adaptation to Maranello has arrived later than many expected, but with enough edge to matter immediately.

Source: english.aawsat.com

Charles Leclerc’s afternoon showed how narrow the margins remain inside Ferrari. He crashed in qualifying, started 10th, climbed to seventh and then retired late with a hydraulic problem after losing brakes, power steering and shifts. “It’s not only power steering, in general I had no brakes, no power steering, no shifts,” Leclerc said before stepping out, even as he publicly congratulated Hamilton and the team.

Photo by Jonathan Borba

Barcelona has long carried special weight for Formula 1 and for Ferrari. Formula 1 says the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was built as part of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics development programme and staged its first Grand Prix in 1991. Ferrari’s own preview noted that Hamilton now shares the circuit record for wins with Michael Schumacher, underlining how significant this breakthrough was at a venue that once defined pre-season testing and now may define Ferrari’s 2026 campaign. The key question after Sunday is no longer whether Hamilton and Ferrari can win together, but whether this was the emotional start of something larger or the clearest sign yet that the title fight is real.