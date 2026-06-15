Hamlin wins at Pocono for third straight victory, fourth this season

Hamlin’s fuel-save win at Pocono extended a three-race streak, cut Tyler Reddick’s points lead to 19 and pushed him to ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list.

Denny Hamlin turned Pocono into a referendum on whether 2026 is becoming a championship season. He beat Tyler Reddick by 1.678 seconds in Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, stretching his winning streak to three races and his season total to four.

The result carried more weight than one Sunday win. At 45, Hamlin is the oldest full-time Cup Series driver, yet he is winning with enough regularity to keep reshaping the playoff picture. His victory at Pocono Raceway was his 64th career Cup win, moving him past Kyle Busch into sole possession of ninth place on NASCAR’s all-time list, and it came with 10 races left to determine the 16-driver playoff field.

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Pocono also underscored how sharp Hamlin remains on one of his best tracks. The 160-lap, 400-mile race was his eighth Cup win at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania oval, where he earned his first Cup victory on June 11, 2006, as a rookie on the pole. NASCAR said Hamlin’s Pocono triumph was the first three-race winning streak of his 21-year full-time Cup career, and it made him the first driver to win three straight races in his first 21 full-time seasons.

The finish hinged on fuel strategy, execution and composure under pressure. Christopher Bell tried to gamble on gas mileage but ran out late and finished 26th, while William Byron was third and John Hunter Nemechek scored a season-best fourth. Hamlin, backed by Joe Gibbs Racing, managed the closing laps and capitalized when the field tightened, a reminder that championship runs are often built as much on discipline and timing as outright speed.

The win also tightened the points race. Hamlin cut Reddick’s lead to 19 points, keeping the battle for the regular-season picture and the playoff field alive with little margin left. For Hamlin, who has said he still plans to retire at the end of next season, the results keep making that timeline look less certain to everyone around the sport.

Jack via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Pocono’s broader stage matched the stakes on track. The race sold out for the second consecutive year, and officials said the crowd was expected to match or exceed the track’s largest Cup attendance since 2010. Pennsylvania officials estimate the NASCAR weekend brings in $75 million to $100 million in annual economic impact and draws fans from all 50 states and more than a dozen countries, a reminder that Hamlin’s run is playing out at one of the sport’s most important venues. NASCAR has hosted at least one Cup race at Pocono every year since 1974, and Hamlin’s latest win only deepened a record that keeps moving upward.