Hank Green apologizes for relying on AI research notes

Hank Green apologized after viewers said he leaned on AI research notes and even read prompt feedback aloud in a recent video. He called the LLM boost “not healthy for me or good for the world.”

Hank Green apologized for relying on AI research notes after viewers said a recent video showed him leaning on generated material and even reading prompt feedback aloud. Green said the reaction was tied to a deeper problem in his own workflow, not a one-off mistake.

Green acknowledged using ChatGPT for research and said heavy workloads pushed him toward generated notes more than he should have. He also said the experience left him worried about his own relationship with large language models, describing the dopamine from interacting with them as “not healthy for me or good for the world.”

The apology mattered because Green is not a fringe creator experimenting at the margins. He built one of the most recognizable science and education brands on YouTube through Crash Course, SciShow and the broader Complexly network, which made the backlash feel less like a niche creator dispute and more like a test of how much AI audiences will tolerate in public-facing work.

AI-generated illustration

The immediate concern was trust. Viewers objected not just to the use of AI, but to the possibility that scripts and research notes were being shaped by ChatGPT in ways that were not transparent to the audience. Green said his main YouTube channel may need to pause while he deals with the issue, underscoring how quickly a creator’s AI habits can spill into business decisions.

The episode also sharpened a broader argument now playing out across the creator economy: AI use can feel efficient, rewarding and even compulsive, especially under pressure, but those same qualities can make it harder to tell where assistance ends and dependence begins. Green’s self-critique gave that debate a public face, and his language suggested he sees the risk as psychological as well as professional.

Source: Gage Skidmore via Openverse (CC BY-SA 2.0)

That distinction matters for audiences who already treat scripting, research and editing as part of the trust relationship with creators. In Green’s case, the controversy was not only about whether AI was used, but about whether heavy reliance on it can quietly reshape judgment before viewers ever see the final video.