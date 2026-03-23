Disney celebrates 20 years of Hannah Montana with a star-studded anniversary special, including surprise appearances and a new Miley Cyrus song.

Disney marked the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a special event that brought together fans, original cast members, and new surprises, highlighted by a brand-new song from Miley Cyrus. The celebration, as detailed by Variety, offered a nostalgic look back at the beloved series while introducing fresh elements for both longtime viewers and a new generation.

Star-Studded Reunion and Surprise Guests

The anniversary special reunited key cast members and featured surprise guest appearances from stars who played pivotal roles throughout the show’s run. According to Variety, the event included heartfelt moments and anecdotes from the original cast, giving fans an inside look at their experiences filming the series.

Reunion segments highlighted the enduring friendship among the main actors, with special tributes to recurring guest stars.

Several actors who made memorable appearances during the show’s four-season run joined the celebration, adding to the nostalgia.

Behind-the-scenes footage and interviews showcased how the series impacted both its cast and its audience.

For a comprehensive breakdown of all episodes and guest stars, fans can explore the Hannah Montana episode list and ratings on IMDb.

Miley Cyrus Premieres New Song

The most anticipated moment of the special was the debut of a new Miley Cyrus song inspired by her time as Hannah Montana. Variety reports that the song reflects on the duality of Cyrus’s career—her transformation from Disney Channel star to global pop icon.

Cyrus, who has frequently spoken about the show’s influence on her personal and artistic growth, performed the new track live during the event. The song’s release aligns with her ongoing musical success, which fans can track on Miley Cyrus’s Billboard chart history.

Reflecting on Two Decades of Influence

Variety highlighted how the special not only celebrated the show’s past but also acknowledged its cultural impact. Hannah Montana, which originally aired from 2006 to 2011, remains a touchstone for many who grew up during its run. The series’ blend of comedy, music, and themes of identity struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

For those interested in revisiting the series, the official Hannah Montana page on Disney+ offers access to all episodes, detailed summaries, and special features.

Legacy of Miley Cyrus and the Series

Miley Cyrus’s journey from Disney star to award-winning musician was a focal point of the special. Reflections on her growth and the show’s lasting legacy were woven throughout the event. Official records, including RIAA gold and platinum certifications, underscore her ongoing influence in the music industry.

The anniversary special serves as both a reunion for the cast and a celebration of the show’s enduring appeal, bridging generations of fans with music, memories, and new creative milestones.

Looking Back and Moving Forward

As the 20th anniversary special concluded, it was clear that Hannah Montana’s impact remains strong. With surprise guests, exclusive performances, and a new song from Miley Cyrus, Disney successfully reignited the excitement that made the series a cultural phenomenon. Fans can expect the nostalgia—and the music—to continue resonating for years to come.