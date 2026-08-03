Harper widow condemns early release scheme for husband's killers

Lissie Harper called the possible early release of prisoners linked to her husband’s killers "deplorable" as ministers weighed a carve-out for rapists and child sex offenders.

Lissie Harper called the possible early release of prisoners linked to her husband’s killers "deplorable" after ministers came under mounting pressure to narrow a scheme designed to free thousands of inmates in England and Wales sooner than planned.

The changes under the Sentencing Act were due to take effect in September and would have altered automatic release dates for some prisoners serving standard determinate sentences, allowing them out after serving a third of their term rather than half. That expansion was intended to ease overcrowding in prisons, but reports that two of PC Andrew Harper’s killers could have benefited turned the policy into a test of how far the government was willing to go to relieve pressure on the system.

Harper was 28 when he was killed in 2019. He was dragged by a car down a country road in Berkshire as three teenagers fled the scene of a quad bike theft, a case that has remained one of the most painful reference points for victims’ families arguing that some offenders should never be eligible for earlier release.

The backlash sharpened when reports said the government was considering excluding rapists and child sex offenders from the scheme. That move would have drawn a line around the most politically toxic cases, but it would not have answered the broader criticism that other serious offenders could still qualify for accelerated release while prisons remained under strain.

The prime minister later paused the plan for review after complaints from victims and survivors. Harper’s mother said the prospect of early release felt like an "insult" and added that "every victim" would feel the same way, reflecting the anger that spread beyond one family to wider questions about trust in sentencing and public safety.

Dame Nicole Jacobs said it was "very welcome" that the prime minister would review the early release scheme, although she also said the promised safeguards had not been enough. For campaigners and bereaved families, the dispute has now shifted to whether ministers are fixing the scheme or simply trimming away its most indefensible edges while leaving the core policy in place.